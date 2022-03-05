TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 161,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -340.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. TORM has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TORM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 220,324.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 182,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TORM during the second quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TORM by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

