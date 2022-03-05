TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 161,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -340.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. TORM has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $10.16.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.
About TORM (Get Rating)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
