Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of TOPS opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Top Ships by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

