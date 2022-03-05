TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Up 103.4% in February

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the January 31st total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TLGA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. TLG Acquisition One has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

