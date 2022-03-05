Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 8118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $769.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
