Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 8118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after buying an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 96.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 401,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 205.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 367,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter worth about $2,581,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 108.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 731,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $769.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

