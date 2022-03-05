TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

TMST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:TMST opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $901.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $62,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $135,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

