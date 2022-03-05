Tilray’s (TLRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tilray (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.80.
Shares of Tilray stock opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tilray has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$27.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.14.
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.
