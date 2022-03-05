Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Arcosa worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Arcosa by 36.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

