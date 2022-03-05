Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,713,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,363,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.