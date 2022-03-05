Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,964 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,375 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

