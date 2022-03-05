Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 68,144 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 236.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Cinemark worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.29. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

