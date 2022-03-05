TheStreet Upgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to B

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.