TheStreet Lowers Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

