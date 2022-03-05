The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.