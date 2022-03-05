The Vitec Group’s (VTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($24.29) price target on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.30).

Shares of VTC opened at GBX 1,135 ($15.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The Vitec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 992 ($13.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,661.06 ($22.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,314.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,428.68. The firm has a market cap of £524.97 million and a P/E ratio of 34.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 24 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Vitec Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

