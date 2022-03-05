The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Insider Acquires £9,001.26 in Stock

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($12,077.36).
Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 990.20 ($13.29) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,100. The Unite Group plc has a one year low of GBX 965 ($12.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.
The Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
