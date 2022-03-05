The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Insider Acquires £9,001.26 in Stock

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($12,077.36).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 990.20 ($13.29) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,100. The Unite Group plc has a one year low of GBX 965 ($12.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

UTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.11) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.77) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.64) to GBX 1,220 ($16.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.93).

The Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.