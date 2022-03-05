The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) to post $8.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.99 billion and the lowest is $8.86 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $36.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.22. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

