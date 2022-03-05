The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) to post $8.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.99 billion and the lowest is $8.86 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $36.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.22. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.