The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by 88.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of SWZ stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
