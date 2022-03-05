The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by 88.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Shares of SWZ stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.38% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.