The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Down 60.4% in February

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the January 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SWGAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,323. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.