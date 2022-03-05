The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 95,700 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $56.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.08. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,857,000 after buying an additional 92,545 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth $3,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 84,069 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

