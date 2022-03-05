The Sandbox Reaches 1-Day Volume of $666.85 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00007639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $666.85 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00092916 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005332 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00292736 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,944,772 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.