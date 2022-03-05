The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 7th Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 220,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $85,100,000 after purchasing an additional 189,338 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.61. The firm has a market cap of $336.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

