The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $48.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

PSTG stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

