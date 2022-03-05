The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €18.10 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.10 ($20.34) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.16 ($21.53).

ETR PSM opened at €10.45 ($11.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.60. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €11.84 ($13.30) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($21.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

