The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.97 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

