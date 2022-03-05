The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.34

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.34 and traded as low as C$89.59. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$90.63, with a volume of 137,031 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.60.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$91.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$104.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.3343749 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,076,150. Also, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total value of C$8,138,049.42.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

