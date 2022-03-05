The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.34

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.34 and traded as low as C$89.59. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$90.63, with a volume of 137,031 shares traded.
Separately, CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.60.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$91.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.31.
In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,076,150. Also, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total value of C$8,138,049.42.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
