The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

