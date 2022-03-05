The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

