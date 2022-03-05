The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will announce $16.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $15.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $29.36. 4,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

