The Bank of East Asia, Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of East Asia in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of East Asia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

BKEAY stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

About Bank of East Asia (Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.