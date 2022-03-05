TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:TFII traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.25. The company had a trading volume of 246,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $4,515,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

