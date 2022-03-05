Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm Sells 25,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $838.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $952.53 and a 200-day moving average of $924.23. The company has a market cap of $841.87 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

