Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,604 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.16% of Terreno Realty worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.