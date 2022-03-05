Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 134.1% in February

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TEZNY stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (Get Rating)

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

