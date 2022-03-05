Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 134.1% in February

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TEZNY stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.
About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (TEZNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.