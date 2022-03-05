Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Shares of TEZNY opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile (Get Rating)
