Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Shares of TEZNY opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

