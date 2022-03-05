Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 403.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradata by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 212,512 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Teradata by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teradata by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 149,569 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 135,130 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,157 shares of company stock worth $4,538,665 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TDC stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

