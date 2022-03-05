Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.02

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.02 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 3080605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCEHY shares. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $484.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

