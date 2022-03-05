Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 8%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.66. 268,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,342,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

