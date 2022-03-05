Telecom Italia S.p.A. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Telecom Italia in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.54) to €0.37 ($0.42) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.39) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

TIIAY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

