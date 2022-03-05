Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete Sells 2,858 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TDOC stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $206.17.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.