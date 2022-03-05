TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.88% of TEGNA worth $82,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGNA opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

