Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $161.15

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.15 and traded as low as $150.92. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $154.26, with a volume of 12,795,811 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

