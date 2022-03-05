Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $261.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.10. 3,995,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,047. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a fifty-two week low of $167.05 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

