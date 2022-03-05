Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.
TRGP stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $69.65.
About Targa Resources (Get Rating)
Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
