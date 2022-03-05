Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

