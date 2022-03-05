Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.01. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1,399 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.