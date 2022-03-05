Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.66 on Friday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taitron Components by 148.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

