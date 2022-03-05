Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.66 on Friday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
