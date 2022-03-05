Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Benchmark

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

