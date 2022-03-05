Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

