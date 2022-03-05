Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.06. The stock had a trading volume of 874,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,030. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock worth $107,586,674. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

